Australia, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Slashed, Torched
A handful of speed cameras were disabled with knives and torches in France, Germany and Australia last week.

By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

A man in Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday slashed slashed the front and back tires of a photo radar van that had been issuing automated citations on Birdwood Terrace. The incident took place in daylight while the speed camera vehicle was occupied, but the driver failed to notice what was going on. South Australia Police are looking for suspects. In Wendisch Evern, Germany, on Saturday, vigilantes blew up the automated ticketing machine at Wendisch Evern station, local police reported.

In Josselin, France, vigilantes on Thursday torched the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD4. On the previous day, another turret camera was set ablaze on the RD767 in Moustoir-Ac.



