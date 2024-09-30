Cyprus, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Blinded With Spraypaint, Fire

9/30/2024Cyprus, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Blinded With Spraypaint, Fire
Unknown vigilantes blinded a handful of European speed cameras last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Limassol, Cyprus, on Saturday, a pair of hooded vigilantes climbed up the pole of a speed camera and spraypainted the lenses blue, thwarting the device's ability to issue automated tickets. In Wustrow, Germany, unknown individuals also blinded the mobile speed camera with spraypaint, according to local police reports.
In Nurlu, France, vigilantes on Thursday set fire to the speed camera on the RD917. On the same day in Saint-Ferreol-d'Auroure, the speed camera on the RN88 failed to prevent an accident. On the slick, rain-soaked road, the driver of a Peugeot 207 spun out around 30 feet from the photo radar device, careening into a road sign and flipping the car onto its roof.