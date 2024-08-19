TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Italians And Frenchmen Fight Back Against Speed Cameras
Lawyer for Italian speed camera vigilante set up website to fight photo radar. French camera was torched last week.

By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Italy, the lawyer for the alleged destroyer of speed cameras known as Fleximan is now helping motorists fight back against automated ticketing -- within the law. Lawyer Giorgia Furlanetto is setting up a website, SiamotuttiFleximan, which means "we are all Fleximan," to provide guidance to the layman on how to fight photo citations in court without an attorney. Italy's highest court recently provided a strong basis for appealing tickets issued by devices that have not been properly certified.

"Appeals are the only tool motorists have available to legally 'knock down' illegitimate speed cameras and unjust fines," Furlanetto told the Corriere del Veneto newspaper. "So, everyone can become a 'Fleximan' by using the tools that the law makes available to us."

In Molac, France, vigilantes on Tuesday torched the speed camera on the RD5.



