Photo Radar Under Assault In France, Germany
A handful of speed cameras were sabotaged in France and Germany last week.

By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in Rehlingen-Siersburg, Germany, on Friday sabotaged the speed camera that had been dispensing automated citations on the L172 near Keltenstrasse. In Gorsbach, a bicyclist passing a mobile speed camera trap kicked over the automated ticketing machine on Monday, August 5. The device was damaged, according to local police reports.

Vigilantes in Bayel, France, on Wednesday blinded the speed camera on the RD396 with black spraypaint and the message "[Expletive] Macron," referring to French President Emmanuel Macron. In Mirabel-aux-Baronnies, black and blue spraypaint decorated the automated ticketing machine with the message, "Oh, not again?"



