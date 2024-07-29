TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
French Vigilantes Abuse Speed Cameras
Opponents of photo radar took out a handful of speed cameras in France last week.

Smashed speed camera in France
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

French vigilantes on Friday smashed the speed camera on the RD 840 in Firmi. Photo radar opponents in Juvincourt-et-Damary used white spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the RD1044 on Monday, July 22. Attacks on the speed camera on the RD1 in Maleville have been so successful that the authorities have been unable to generate any profit from the device in the past six months. Farmers keep placing giant hay bales in front of the camera, preventing it from issuing automated citations.



