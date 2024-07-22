Photo Radar Attacked In Australia, Canada, Russia

TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Speed cameras were sabotaged last week in Russia, Canada and Australia. New Zealand is losing photo radar profit from attacks.

Russian speed camera pried open
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in Ontario, Canada, torched the speed camera on MR80 in Sudbury on Friday, just a day after the device had been installed. It did not have a chance to issue any automated citations. Officials in Tasmania, Australia, have been forced to rotate their mobile photo radar deployments and bring photo radar vans into the garage at night because members of the public have been fighting back and destroying the devices.

In Veliky Novgorod, Russia, photo radar opponents smashed the speed camera on the southwestern bypass freeway. Police have no idea who might be responsible.

These attacks come at a great cost to local officials. In the small town of Temuka, New Zealand, for instance, the damage done to a speed camera cost a mere $5308 to repair. According to The Timaru Herald, however, officials have complained of losing $700,000 in profit as the automated ticketing devices sat idle.



