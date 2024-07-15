Speed Cameras Toppled Worldwide

7/15/2024Speed Cameras Toppled Worldwide
Multiple speed cameras were knocked out in Italy, Latvia, New Zealand and the UK last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Vigilantes in Wigan, England, chopped down the speed camera on Whelley last week. Over the last eight months, automated ticketing machines on Spring Road in Kitt Green, Wallgate in Wigan and Warrington Road have also been sabotaged. In Manchester, three speed cameras were also cut down with angle grinders last week. The photo radar devices on Errwood Road in Burnage and Manchester Road in Carrington were taken out on Wednesday, and the camera on Edge Lane in Chorlton was bisected on Monday, July 8.
Vigilanes in Gaggiano, Italy, on Saturday knocked down the city's only speed camera, located on Via Volta. In Latvia, vigilantes attempted to destroy the speed camera on the A6 Daugavpils Highway near Jekabpils on Thursday. The device survived the assault. In New Zealand, attacks on the drivers of photo radar vans have increased sharply from seven in 2020 to thirty-two last year.