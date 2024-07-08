French Speed Camera Faceplanted

7/8/2024French Speed Camera Faceplanted
A half-dozen speed cameras were disabled in France last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Toul, France, vigilantes on Sunday blinded the speed camera on Boulevard Aristide Briand with white spraypaint. The device had only been in place for two weeks. On Wednesday, the speed camera on the RD1004 in Jouy-le-Chatel was lifted off the ground and placed face down, unable to issue tickets.
Also on Wednesday, the speed camera on the RD86 in La Voulte-sur-Rhone was set on fire. The day before that, the speed camera on the RD93 in Beaurieres in Diois was torched, and, on the day before that, the photo radar unit on the RD532 in Chatuzange-le-Goubet was cut apart before being torched.