French Speed Camera Disabled With Paint
Last week was quiet for attacks against speed cameras in Europe.

French Speed Camera blue spraypaint
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Europe's anti-photo radar vigilantes have been quiet in the past several days, with the only action being reported in France. On Monday, July 1, vigilantes in Chatuzange-le-Goubet used an angle grinder to slice open the speed camera on the RD532 before setting in on fire. In Nouvion-en-Thierache, patriotic Frenchmen decorated the recently installed speed camera with blue white and red spraypaint sometime before Thursday.



