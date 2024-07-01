French Speed Camera Disabled With Paint

7/1/2024French Speed Camera Disabled With Paint
Last week was quiet for attacks against speed cameras in Europe.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Europe's anti-photo radar vigilantes have been quiet in the past several days, with the only action being reported in France. On Monday, July 1, vigilantes in Chatuzange-le-Goubet used an angle grinder to slice open the speed camera on the RD532 before setting in on fire. In Nouvion-en-Thierache, patriotic Frenchmen decorated the recently installed speed camera with blue white and red spraypaint sometime before Thursday.