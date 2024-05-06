Canadian, Italian, French, German Speed Camera Blinded

5/6/2024Canadian, Italian, French, German Speed Camera Blinded
Vigilantes in Canada, France, Germany, Italy spraypainted and smashed several speed cameras last week.
One of the most profitable speed cameras in Toronto, Canada, was knocked out of service last week. Red spraypaint was used to blind the automated ticketing machine on Parkside Drive. The device had generated $4 million in profit in its first 18 months of use.
In Poggio Torriana, Italy, vigilantes on Tuesday smashed open the speed camera that had been set up to trap motorists on Via Pontaccio. This is the third attack on the device so far this year.
On Thursday, vigilantes in Aulendorf, Germany, used black and orange spraypaint to take out the mobile photo radar unit on K8034. On Wednesday, vigilantes in Waldstetten covered the lenses of the speed camera on Strassdorfer Strasse, thwarting its ability to generate automated citations, according to local police reports.
On Monday, April 29, red spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD562 in Croisilles mere hours after the device was turned on.