Anti-Speed Camera Actions In Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland

4/29/2024Anti-Speed Camera Actions In Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland
A half-dozen speed cameras were taken out last week in Australia, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Tasmania, Australia, foes of automated ticketing torched the speed camera on Agnes Street in Ranelagh Township on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, vigilantes in La Capelle-les-Boulogne, France, blinded the speed camera on the RN42 with blue spraypaint.
In Moers, Germany, vigilantes on Monday, April 22, set fire to the speed camera on Kaldenhausener Strasse, according to Kreispolizeibehorde Wesel. On the previous day, the speed camera on Argenstrasse in Argenbuhl had been blinded with red spraypaint.
In Marcon, Italy, vigilantes knocked over a speed camera on Sunday, April 21. Also that day in Ticino, Switzerland, opponents of automated ticketing set fire to the speed camera on the A2 motorway in Airolo.