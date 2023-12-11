French, German, Italian Speed Camera Sabotage

12/11/2023French, German, Italian Speed Camera Sabotage
Vigilantes took out a half-dozen speed cameras in France and Germany while a prankster decorated an Italian photo radar device last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Fougeres, France, the newly installed speed camera on the RD177 was set on fire and had its lenses smashed on Saturday. In Montjoie-en-Couserans, the speed camera on the RD117 was destroyed after vigilantes used a set of old tires to torch the device on Sunday, December 3. Around the same time, agricultural protesters covered a pair of recently repaired speed cameras with black plastic bags on the RD958 in Castelsarrasin and La-Ville-Dieu-du-Temple. Another pair of automated ticketing machines on the RD3 in Jalons and Aulnay-sur-Marne were blinded with yellow spraypaint and a painted Cross of Lorraine -- a symbol of resistance.
In Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany, vigilantes on Sunday spraypainted the mobile speed camera that had been set up to trap drivers on Tersteegenstrasse. In Fulda, the speed camera on Niesiger Strasse was disabled on Thursday, November 30, with the damage total being 1200 euros (US $1290), according to a police statement.
In Vasto, Italy, an artistic prankster pasted a photo of the mayor, Francesco Menna, underneath the policeman's helmet on the speed camera located on Viale Paul Harris.