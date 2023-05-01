German Man Arrested For Insulting Speed Camera Crew, More French Cameras Burn

5/1/2023German Man Arrested For Insulting Speed Camera Crew, More French Cameras Burn
Attacks on speed cameras in France in Italy continued last week as German officials arrested a man for flipping off a speed camera.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Nuremberg, Germany, a thirty-five-year-old man was forcibly arrested for flipping off the driver of a mobile speed camera car on Gibitzenhofstrasse on Wednesday. The man yelled insults at the speed camera employee, who called police. The officers took the man away in handcuffs, accusing him of being drunk. The man did not take a breath test.
In Denney, France, fluorescent yellow spraypaint blinded the speed camera on the RN1083 on Friday. Around the same time in Bellevue-la-Montagne, the transformer that powers the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD906 was set on fire. On the day prior, the speed camera on the RD911 in Villeneuve-sur-Lot was torched. On Tuesday, the speed camera on the RD6 in Sabran was destroyed by flames.
In Concesio, Italy, vigilantes on Tuesday used gasoline to burn beyond recognition the speed camera on the Strada Provinciale 19.