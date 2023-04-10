Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Sprayed, Smashed

4/10/2023Canada, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Sprayed, Smashed
A half-dozen speed cameras were knocked out of commission last week in Canada, France, Germany and Italy.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Fuhrberg, Germany, vigilantes on Thursday smashed the lenses of the speed camera on Mellendorfer Strasse, according to local police. Green paint was used that same day to disable the photo radar device on Kanalstrasse in Castrop-Rauxel. White paint was the tool used to render useless the speed camera on Friedrich-Ebert-Strasse in Datteln on Monday, April 3.
Vigilantes in Villers-les-Nancy, France, blinded the speed camera on Avenue Paul-Muller with red spraypaint Thursday -- less than four days after it was installed. In Relecq-Kerhuon, the speed camera on the RN165 was destroyed by fire.
A speed camera in Crespignaga, Italy, was knocked over Wednesday after it failed to prevent an accident on the Via Bassanese. A white A3 lost control in sight of the automated ticketing machine and slammed into the device. There were no injuries. In Mississauga, Canada, the speed camera on Atwater Avenue was spraypainted on Friday, March 31, less than 24 hours after it was installed. So far this year, there been 51 reports of automated ticketing machines being attacked.