Speed Cameras Sabotaged In Australia, France, Germany, Italy

2/6/2023Speed Cameras Sabotaged In Australia, France, Germany, Italy
A handful of speed cameras in Europe and Australia were damaged last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Andolsheim, France, vigilantes on Thursday made an attempt to set fire to the speed camera on the RD415, but the blaze died down before doing any damage. In Neuvy-sur-Barangeon, a pair of speed cameras on the RD926 were destroyed on Sunday, January 29. One was cut down and left on the side of the road, while the other was torched.
Vigilantes in Torri del Benaco, Italy, last week smashed the lenses of the speed camera on the SR249 that had mailed out over 14,000 automated tickets in just 75 days, generating millions for the local government. In Friedrichshafen, Germany, vigilantes on Tuesday bashed the speed camera on the B31 on Tuesday. Local police have no idea who might be responsible.
In Victoria, Australia, two men attacked a speed camera car on Wednesday, January 25. According to Victoria Police, the photo radar vehicle was issuing automated tickets on Civic Parade in Altona when one man rode up on a bicycle and punched the mirror on the driver's side of the car. A second man (pictured) wore a mask and held a hatchet while pouring white paint on the ticketing vehicle.