Speed Cameras Torched In Martinique, Bashed In Italy, Blinded In Germany

1/30/2023Speed Cameras Torched In Martinique, Bashed In Italy, Blinded In Germany
Residents of Martinique continue burning speed cameras while a handful of attacks took place in Germany and Italy last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Attacks on automated ticketing continued on the Caribbean island of Martinique with the destruction of the seventh speed camera over the past ten days. Unknown vigilantes on Sunday cut down and burned the pole-mounted "turret" camera that had been issuing automated citations on the RN1 in Sainte-Marie. The sixth speed camera, located on the RD7 in Riviere-Salee, went up in flames on Monday, January 23.
In Bermatingen, Germany, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on Markdorfer Strasse with white spraypaint on Sunday. In Wildberg, the mobile speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on Landstrsse 349 was smashed with police estimating damage at 70,000 euros (US $76,000). Vigilantes in Wiesbaden torched the speed camera on the Konrad-Adenauer-Ring on Sunday, January 22. According to local police, a bucket filled with gasoline was placed under the automated ticketing machine and set on fire.
In Brovello-Carpugnino, Italy, unknown vigilantes smashed three "Velo OK" brand speed cameras that were issuing automated tickets last week on the E62.