Speed Cameras in France, Germany Thwarted

12/26/2022Speed Cameras in France, Germany Thwarted
Vigilantes thwarted a trio of speed cameras in France and Germany over the past two weeks.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
France Bleu created an inventory of speed cameras in the Charente-Maritime department of France and found that many were out of service by Monday, December 19. This includes the gutted camera on the RD137 in Angoulins and the pole-mounted camera that was cut down in Saint-Andre de Lidon on Friday, December 16.
In Plettenberg, Germany, vigilantes thwarted the use of speed cameras by covering the legally required 30km/h (19 MPH) speed limit signs on the Lennestrasse with white spraypaint on Saturday, December 17. The signs were located next to where the automated ticketing machines were located.