Speed Cameras Smashed And Burned in UK, Germany

12/12/2022Speed Cameras Smashed And Burned in UK, Germany
Vigilantes in Germany and the UK each disabled a pair of speed cameras last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Walldorf, Germany, on Saturday, a group of young vigilantes were seen relocating the mobile speed camera that had been operating near Kressehof. Local police have no idea who might be responsible for preventing the device from generating automated citations. On Wednesday, the speed camera on the B27 in Hunfeld was destroyed after it failed to prevent an accident. An 87-year-old woman smashed into the automated ticketing machine and then drove away with 7000 euros (US $7400) worth of damage to her car, according to the account of local police.
Unknown vigilantes in Llandrindod Wells, Wales, on Wednesday slashed the tires of the mobile speed camera van that had set up a speed trap on the A483, according to Dyfed-Powys Police. Also on Wednesday in Telford, England, the speed camera on Haybridge Road was set on fire with a burning tire. Officials called in local firefighters to extinguish the blaze.