French Speed Cameras Trashed
Motorcyclists continued to protest new regulations by bagging and tagging speed cameras in France.

Never speed cameras
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Couarde-sur-Mer, France, vigilantes on Wednesday partially cut into the pole for the speed camera on the Ile de Re, an island off the country's Atlantic coast. This is the second attack on an automated ticketing machine on the island in less than a month. In Caen, protesting motorcyclists added garbage bags and a sticker that says: "Motorcycle inspections? Always, NO!" to speed cameras on the ring road. A few miles to the north in Mathieu, the automated ticketing machine on the RD7 was blinded with garbage bags and spraypaint after having only been in service for two weeks.



