Speed Cameras Damaged In France And Germany

Five speed cameras in France and Germany were disabled last week by fire or spraypaint.

Chouilly, France speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Opponents of automated ticketing in Europe took out a handful of speed cameras last week. Vigilantes in Friedrichshafen, Germany, last week smashed the lenses of the speed camera that had been issuing automated citations on the B31 near the exit for Colsmannstrasse, according to local police.

Vigilantes in Audelange, France, on Wednesday blinded the speed camera on the RD673 with bright orange spraypaint. In Pierremande, the speed camera on the RD1 went up in flames on Monday, October 31. One day prior to that, vigilantes in Chouilly torched the speed camera on the RD3 that had been installed just days earlier. Another camera on the RD951 in Reims was blinded with black spraypaint.



