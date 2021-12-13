Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East

12/13/2021Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East
Vigilantes in Austria, Belgium, England, France, Italy and Saudi Arabia last week thwarted the issuance of speed camera tickets.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Sheffield Magistrates Court in South Yorkshire, England, on Tuesday ordered a disabled man to pay £425 in fines for blocking a speed camera van. Jack Cureton stopped his mobility scooter behind the speed trap because the van was parked on the sidewalk of the on A61 Wakefield Road and he was unable to maneuver past it safely. When the van's driver refused to move out of the way, Cureton used an umbrella to block the camera's view of passing traffic. Cureton vows to continue blocking the camera until the van stops blocking the sidewalk.
In Ambronay, France, vigilantes on Saturday torched the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on the RD1075. In Soumagne, Belgium, vigilantes used red spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the N3.
In Alfianello, Italy, on Friday, vigilantes used black spraypaint to thwart a speed camera. The devices on the Via Mazzini and Viale Europa had been similarly attacked in October. In Hamburg, Germany, a pair of women on Tuesday used stickers to blind the speed camera on Max-Brauer-Allee. A passing police officer spotted the pair before they could finish the job. In Sankt Andra, Austria, a dummy police officer equipped with a handheld speed camera was swiped from the side of the road on December 5. Police have no idea who is responsible. A vigilante in Al Bahah, Saudi Arabia, flipped over a pair of speed cameras on Monday, December 5. Local police arrested a suspect.