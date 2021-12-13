TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East
Vigilantes in Austria, Belgium, England, France, Italy and Saudi Arabia last week thwarted the issuance of speed camera tickets.

Burned speed camera in France
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Sheffield Magistrates Court in South Yorkshire, England, on Tuesday ordered a disabled man to pay £425 in fines for blocking a speed camera van. Jack Cureton stopped his mobility scooter behind the speed trap because the van was parked on the sidewalk of the on A61 Wakefield Road and he was unable to maneuver past it safely. When the van's driver refused to move out of the way, Cureton used an umbrella to block the camera's view of passing traffic. Cureton vows to continue blocking the camera until the van stops blocking the sidewalk.

In Ambronay, France, vigilantes on Saturday torched the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on the RD1075. In Soumagne, Belgium, vigilantes used red spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the N3.

In Alfianello, Italy, on Friday, vigilantes used black spraypaint to thwart a speed camera. The devices on the Via Mazzini and Viale Europa had been similarly attacked in October. In Hamburg, Germany, a pair of women on Tuesday used stickers to blind the speed camera on Max-Brauer-Allee. A passing police officer spotted the pair before they could finish the job. In Sankt Andra, Austria, a dummy police officer equipped with a handheld speed camera was swiped from the side of the road on December 5. Police have no idea who is responsible. A vigilante in Al Bahah, Saudi Arabia, flipped over a pair of speed cameras on Monday, December 5. Local police arrested a suspect.



Related News
Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East

Speed Cameras Hassled, Destroyed In France, Netherlands, UK

Yellow Vest Movement Returns To Destroy Speed Cameras In France

Australia, France, Germany, Italy, UK: Speed Cameras Disresected, Disabled

Speed Defeats Belgian Photo Radar, Fire Defeats Cams In France, Germany




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com