European Speed Cameras Cause Accidents, Are Destroyed

5/24/2021European Speed Cameras Cause Accidents, Are Destroyed
Speed cameras caused two collisions in France and Germany. Vigilantes disable cameras in England, Northern Ireland and Spain.
Police in Ifta, Germany, on Thursday admitted that a speed camera trap set by police on the B7 caused an accident. At around 6:25am, the 41-year-old driver of a truck was afraid of getting a citation when he saw officers holding handheld laser speed cameras. He slammed on the brakes, lost control and smashed into the guardrail doing 6000 euros (US $7300) in damage. The same thing happened in Ostheim, France, on Sunday as the 45-year-old driver of a Renault Megane slammed on the brakes after being flashed by a speed camera on the RN83. The sudden maneuver caused the car to spin out of control, rolling over into a field. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. Also on Sunday, vigilantes in Mimizan set fire to the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera located on the Avenue de la Plage. On Wednesday, vigilantes blinded the speed camera in Bavinchove with spraypaint for the fourth time since 2018. Black was the color of choice for the paint used on May 17 to blind the speed camera on the RN83 in Arbois.
In Northern Ireland, an unidentified man wearing a mask (as required) on Wednesday bashed a photo radar van that had been issuing automated tickets in Carrickfergus. The van's windows were smashed on all sides. An elderly speed camera enthusiast who made a crochet speed camera and placed it on top of her mailbox in Southend-on-Sea, England, was upset to find it had been removed by photo ticketing opponents on May 17. This marks the second time that the faux speed camera has been taken. A speed camera in Swanley failed to prevent itself from being damaged in an accident on April 29. Kent Police announced on Wednesday that a black Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the camera on Top Dartford Road before being set on fire. They have no idea who might be responsible.
In Burgos, Spain, a group of teenage vigilantes blinded the speed camera on the Autopista AP-1 on Wednesday.