Attacks On French Speed Cameras Slow With Lockdown

2/22/2021Attacks On French Speed Cameras Slow With Lockdown
Pressure to further limit travel in France meant fewer speed cameras were disabled last week.
Assaults on automated ticketing machines slowed last week as the French health minister on Saturday called for more lockdowns and travel restrictions that would further reduce traffic on the roads. Prior to the virus scare, actions against photo radar devices cut the number of tickets issued in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department by 21.1 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, L'Est Republicain reported. The highest earning speed camera in that department, on the A31 near Champigneulles, has been idle since being destroyed in May.
In Buigny-Saint-Maclou, vigilantes on Saturday blinded the speed camera on the RD1001, rendering it incapable of issuing tickets. On Tuesday, vigilantes on the Caribbean island of Martinique stacked wooden pallets under a pole-mounted speed camera and set on fire the device that had been issuing automated tickets on the RN1 in the city of Le Lamentin.