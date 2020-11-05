France, Italy: Speed Cameras Eliminated

11/5/2020France, Italy: Speed Cameras Eliminated
French and Italian vigilantes knocked a handful of speed cameras out of commission last week.
Vigilantes in Codigoro, Italy, last Thursday disabled the newly installed speed camera on the Via Romea. The device, located near Pomposa Abbey, had its power cables cut in the middle of the night, thwarting its ability to issue automated citations. On October 24, a vigilante knocked over and smashed a pair of orange "Velo OK" brand speed cameras located on the Viale della Vittoria and Via Giovane Italia in Asigliano.
Vigilantes in Remanvillers, France, on Friday taped cardboard over the lenses of the speed camera on the RN66 to thwart its ticket-writing ability. On Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean, vigilantes also on Friday torched a pair of photo radar units in Saint-Francois on the RD118 and in Petit-Bourg. Back on the continent in Strazeele, the speed camera on the RD947, which has previously been spraypainted and duct taped, was this time spun around, facing away from traffic so that it would no longer be able to generate automated tickets.