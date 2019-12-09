France, Germany, Switzerland: Speed Cameras Sabotaged

12/9/2019France, Germany, Switzerland: Speed Cameras Sabotaged
Nearly a dozen speed cameras were burned or cut down across Europe last week.
On Friday, vigilantes in Doix-les-Fontaines, France, torched the new turret-style speed camera that had been issuing automated citations on the D938T. On Thursday, the speed camera on the N165 in Theix-Noyalo was set ablaze, even though it had been disabled by previous vigilante action. Around the same time vigilantes in Gavrelle blinded the speed camera on the RD950 with spraypaint. A pair of mobile speed cameras on the RN31 in Vasseny and Sermoise were dumped into ditches on the side of the road. The newly installed turret speed camera on the RD560 was cut down and set on fire. On December 2, a turret speed camera on the RN147 in Saint-Bonnet-de-Bellac was set on fire.
In Winterthur, Switzerland, a 29-year-old Italian man rammed a speed camera on November 29, destroying the device worth 150,000 francs (US $151,500).
In Trier, Germany, vigilantes on Tuesday scorched a mobile speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on the B51. Trier police have no suspects.