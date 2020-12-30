2020 Year In Review

12/30/20202020 Year In Review
The ten most popular stories on TheNewspaper.com for the year 2020.
- Virginia House Passes Speed Camera Bill
In Virginia, the House of Delegates quietly adopted legislation giving any jurisdiction in the state authority to set up speed cameras. The measure was signed into law later in the year.
- New Mexico: Motorist Sues After Police Conduct Prostate Exam For Failure To Signal
The appellate court in New Mexico reinstated a lawsuit filed against doctor who followed police orders to invasively search an innocent motorist over an alleged failure to signal a turn.
- Ohio Supreme Court Eliminates Need To Prove Laser Gun Accuracy
Police claims about laser and radar speed guns are now admissible in Ohio courts without any need to back it up with expert testimony or other proof of accuracy.
- South Carolina Appellate Court Declares Unzipped Pants Suspicious
An open fly during a traffic stop is an invitation to a search, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa Loses $1.2 Million Speed Camera Lawsuit
A settlement agreement was reached that resulted in refunding $1.2 million that was illegally collected from speed camera ticket recipients in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
- Canada, France: Speed Cameras Tarred and Torched
The weekly roundup of photo radar devices destroyed worldwide included a speed camera that was tarred in Canada.
- New York Court Rejects Excessive Red Light Camera Fees
A county court in New York declareed the extra administrative fee added to red light camera tickets was unconstitutional.
- Tolling Industry Wants $9.2 Billion Taxpayer Bailout
The association representing toll road owners asked the congressional leadership for $9.2 billion in taxpayer funds to make up for lost toll revenue.
- Toll Roads Falter During Pandemic
The virus scare highlighted the fiscal danger of tolling as traffic plunged by two-thirds on US toll roads.
- Florida Appellate Judges Rescue Red Light Camera Program
The Florida Court of Appeal rejected a challenge to the business rules that red light camera vendors use to decide who is and who is not guilty.