Canada, France: Photo Radar Discouraged

Vigilantes pushed back against the use of speed cameras in Canada and France last week.

Painted French speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Vigilantes in Quebec, Canada, on Tuesday set fire to the speed camera that had been issuing automated citations on Autoroute 30 in Saint-Constant.

On Saturday, photo radar opponents blinded the high-volume speed camera on the RN10 in Champniers with blue spraypaint. On Thursday, it was orange paint that took out the speed camera on the RD8051 in Fepin. On Tuesday, red paint was used on the automated ticketing machine located on the D940 in Octeville-sur-Mer. In Chouppes, vulgar art decorated the speed camera on the RD347.



