Italian Police Seize Illegal Speed Cameras

8/5/2024Italian Police Seize Illegal Speed Cameras
Illegal photo radar units used across Italy were seized by Italian police last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Police in Italy last week began seizing speed cameras set up throughout the country. The T-Exspeed v2.0 photo radar unit, manufactured by Kria Srl, failed to meet legal certification requirements. The Cosenza highway police obtained a judicial order to confiscate the cameras stationed on Strade Statali 106 and 107 and Strada Provinciale 234 on Monday, July 29. Additional seizures took place in Venice, Vicenza, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Pomarico, Cerignola, Pianezza, Piadena, Formigine, Arcola, Carlentini and San Martino in Pensilis.
The action was taken following an extensive investigation that found Kria, Italy's top photo radar provider, failed to provide the Ministry of Infrastructure with an up-to-date exemplar unit for testing, as required by law. Public prosecutor Antonio Bruno Tridico is also investigating Kria's marketing company, LaBconsulenze, with seventeen potential criminal charges being considered for the various suspects caught up in the scandal.
In Cappeln, Germany, opponents of automated ticketing on Wednesday destroyed the speed camera on Cloppenburger Strasse, according to local police. On Monday, July 29, the mobile photo radar device set up at the corner of Baumwollestrasse and Gildehauser Weg in Bad Bentheim was blinded with spraypaint. Also that Monday vigilantes in Lasseran, France, cut down the speed camera on the RN21 and tossed the device into a ditch.