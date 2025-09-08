Colorado, Canada, France Germany: Speed Cameras Explode, Burn

9/8/2025Colorado, Canada, France Germany: Speed Cameras Explode, Burn
Vigilantes in Colorado, Canada, France and Germany last week used fire, bombs and paint to thwart automated enforcement.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Greeley, Colorado, an opponent of photo radar on Wednesday hurled a ten-pound rock through the window of the photo radar van that was isusing fully automated citations on Sixteenth Street. A 27-year-old man was accused of damaging the vehicle.
Vigilantes in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday cut down the speed camera on Parkside Drive for the seventh time this year. While the device was operating, it generated $8 million in profit for the local government.
Vigilantes in Pauilhac, France, earlier today torched the speed camera on the RN21. On Wednesday, the speed camera on the RD139 in Marzan was set ablaze. In Saint-Sauveur-Villages, red spraypaint was used to blind the photo radar unit on the RD2 for the second time in the past two weeks.
In Langenfeld, Germany, on Friday, opponents of automated ticketing used explosives to destroy the speed camera on Hauptstrasse, according to local police reports. Around the same time in Florsheim, two masked vigilantes spraypainted the mobile speed camera on Russelsheimer Strasse, preventing the device from issuing fully automated citations.