Damage To Speed Cameras In France, Italy, Latvia

5/19/2025Damage To Speed Cameras In France, Italy, Latvia
Last week, over a dozen speed cameras were shot, burned and toppled across France, Italy and Latvia.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Lecce, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday shot the speed camera on the SS101 near Collemeto. The automated ticketing machine appeared to be hit with at least three shotgun rounds, with the damage reaching the device's inner mechanism. Three spent shell casings were left behind at the scene. In Grobina, Latvia, a speed camera was destroyed after it failed to prevent on accident on the A9 Rigas Iela on Tuesday. An oversized truck struck an overhead gantry, knocking the photo radar device over.
Vigilantes in La Voivre, France, earlier today spraypainted the speed camera on the RN59, blocking its ability to issue tickets with a bright green covering on its lenses. In Poule-les-Echarmeaux, a speed camera installed on the RD385 on Friday was set on fire less than 24 hours later. On Wednesday, a union of rural farmers disable the speed camera on the Chemin des Goudes in Marseille.