German Police Release Cookie Monster Speed Camera Photo

10/14/2024German Police Release Cookie Monster Speed Camera Photo
German police release Cookie Monster photo as publicity stunt. Photo radar devices were also thwarted last week in Cyprus, France and Martinique.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
As a publicity stunt, police in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday released a photograph taken by an automated ticketing machine on September 20. The blurry image shows an Audi RS2 Avant on the A45 allegedly driving 6 MPH over the speed limit with man wearing a Cookie Monster costume behind the wheel. Authorities were annoyed the man was not able to be positively identified, as required by German law. The release notes they wish to charge the owner with driving while having his vision impaired by the costume.
Vigilantes in Fouqueville, France, on Friday eliminated the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD840 by setting it on fire. The device has been torched on two previous occasions. On Wednesday, the turret speed camera on the RN19 was also set ablaze, leaving nothing but a burned-out shell. On the same day, farmers with the Rural Coordination 81 were busy disabling speed cameras in the Tarn department. This includes the device on the RD612 near Castres, which was wrapped in black plastic.
On the Caribbean island of Martinique, furious residents set fire to the speed camera in Lezarde near Fort-de-France on Thursday night. In Larnaca, Cyprus, three opponents of automated ticketing confronted the driver of a photo radar van on Monday, October 7. The vehicle had been dispensing tickets on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue.