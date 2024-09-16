Maryland, France, Germany, Italy, UK: Opponents Take On Speed Cameras

9/16/2024Maryland, France, Germany, Italy, UK: Opponents Take On Speed Cameras
Italian rapper creates tribute to Fleximan, while vigilantes disabled cameras across the US and Europe last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
The vigilante who grabbed five speed cameras in Baltimore, Maryland, remains a free man. Officials accused Daniel Kerrins of taking the automated ticketing machines owned and operated by the private contractor Verra Mobility, but he failed to appear for a court hearing. The devices were swiped from Baltimore National Pike, Erdman Avenue and West Patapsco Avenue.
Vigilantes in Cambron, France, on Sunday blinded the speed camera on the RD925 with red spraypaint. In Mende, the automated ticketing machine on the RD806 was torched, and the speed camera on the RN88 was cut open on Monday, September 8. Opponents of automated ticketing smashed the speed camera on Frankfurter Strasse in Limburg, Germany, on Friday, according to local police reports. In Emmerich am Rhein, unknown vigilantes set fire to the photo radar device on Nollenburger Weg on Sunday, September 8. Vigilantes in Greater Manchester, England, torched the newly installed speed camera on Warrington Road on Tuesday.
On Thursday, rapper MC Drago appeared on the music program X Factor Italia to perform a tribute to Fleximan, the Italian speed camera vigilante. (View performance on YouTube).
"Our song is dedicated to our hero, the one who cuts down speed cameras," Drago said.
The crowd roared in approval of the song, but the judges did not award Drago victory in the contest.