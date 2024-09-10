Photo Radar Fails In Australia, France, Italy

9/10/2024Photo Radar Fails In Australia, France, Italy
Last week saw a handful of speed cameras destroyed or disabled across Italy, France and Australia.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Vasto, Italy, a red light camera was destroyed after it failed to prevent an accident. On Monday, September 2, a Peugeot 206 collided with an Iveco van on Strada Statale 16, and the impact hurled the van into the "T-Red" device located on the side of the road. The photo ticketing camera has been controversial among residents who have complained it exploits the shortened yellow warning time given to motorists at the intersection. On Sunday, September 1, vigilantes in Queensland, Australia torched the speed camera that had been issuing automated citations in Proserpine.
Vigilantes in Villers-la-Chevre, France, empoloyed red spraypaint to thwart the automated ticketing machine on the RD618 on Tuesday. In Pomeys, the speed camera on the RD311 blinded with black spraypaint and a smiley face on August 31 remained disabled last week. In Ciron, the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RD951 in Ciron was decapitated at the end of last month.