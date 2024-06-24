France, Germany, New Zealand, UK Photo Radar Vigilantes Strike

6/24/2024France, Germany, New Zealand, UK Photo Radar Vigilantes Strike
Dozens of speed cameras were taken out across Europe last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
On Monday, June 24, vigilantes defaced a speed camera in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany. On Tuesday last week, the photo radar trailer on Oadby-and-Wigston-Strasse in Norderstedt was set on fire. On the same day, the speed camera on Ulmer Strasse in Giengen an der Brenz was disable with black spraypaint. In Zellhausen, authorities reported that silver paint was used to blind the mobile speed camera on Mainflinger Strasse on Sunday, June 16. On Saturday, June 15, the speed camera on Gerhardstrasse in Volklingen was taken out with a coat of red and black paint. Vigilantes in Finnentrop made sure the speed camera on Attendorner Strasse would stop issuing automated citations. The device was spraypainted white on Friday, June 14, and then once again on the following day with black paint, according to local police reports.
On Tuesday, vigilantes in New Zealand prevented the speed camera that was set to begin issuing automated tickets on State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa from ever coming online.
Green paint disabled the speed camera on Avenue de Bordeaux in Andernos-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. In Chouilly, vigilantes blinded the speed camera on the RD3, adding offensive symbols to irritate the authorities who collect revenue from the device. Opponents of automated ticketing torched the speed camera on the RD1032 in Condren. An unmarked police patrol in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray claims it caught a man in the process of spraypainting the speed camera on the RD18E on Monday, June 17. On the day before that, red paint took out the speed camera on the RD311 in Saint-Martin-en-Haut.
Vigilantes in London, England, have been disabling mobile "Ulez" camera cars that enforce the ultra-low emissions zone tax on motorists. The camera cars have had air let out of their tires and paint splashed across the windshield. In total, 510 attacks on Ulez cameras have been reported between April and August last year.