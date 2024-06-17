France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland: Photo Radar Blocked

6/17/2024France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland: Photo Radar Blocked
Automated ticketing opponents throughout Europe took out speed cameras last week with rocks and paint.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Moissac, France, on Thursday, vigilantes used red spraypaint to block the lens of the speed camera on the RD927. In Dirinon, the same tactic and color was used employed against the speed camera on the RD770. Fluorescent yellow spraypaint blocked the lenses of the speed camera on the E27 in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Sunday, June 9.
On Friday, vigilantes hurled stones at the speed camera on Strada Statale 101 in Galatina, Italy, smashing its lenses. In Parma, vigilantes on Wednesday knocked over the speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on the Targenziale Sud near Via La Spezia. Also on Wednesday, the speed camera on Strada Provinciale 596 in Tromello injured an 80-year-old woman after it failed to prevent an accident. While driving in heavy rain, the car hydroplaned and slammed into the photo radar pole with enough force that its concrete base was lifted from the ground. The elderly woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
In Volklingen, Germany, vigilantes on Saturday smeared a speed camera trailer with red and black spraypaint, according to local police.