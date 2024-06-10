Speed Cameras Attacked In Oregon, Germany, UK

6/10/2024Speed Cameras Attacked In Oregon, Germany, UK
A handful of automated ticketing machines were destroyed last week in Oregon, Germany and England.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
The driver of a Subaru WRX pulled up to a combination red light-speed camera, pulled out a handgun and opened fire in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, May 27. Three shots damaged the camera at the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and 103rd Avenue. Police have not identified the driver because the car's license plates were removed.
A speed camera went up in flames in Setchey, England, on Saturday. A man and a woman pulled over on the A10, put a tire on top of the camera, poured in a large amount of lighter fluid and set the device on fire before driving away.
In Heringen, Germany, automated ticketing opponents on Tuesday disabled the speed camera on Landecker Strasse, according to local police. In Konstanz, vigilantes smeared the lenses of a pair of speed cameras operating on each side of Untere Laube on Saturday, June 1. In Ludenscheid, vigilantes used white spraypaint to take out the mobile speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on Lennestrasse on Thursday, May 30.