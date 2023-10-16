Deadly Opposition To Photo Radar In Peru, Europe

10/16/2023Deadly Opposition To Photo Radar In Peru, Europe
Attack on speed camera van in Peru turned fatal last week, while devices in France, Germany and the UK were disabled.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Peru on Tuesday, twenty people blocked the road with logs to trap a van carrying eight government employees who had previously been setting up mobile speed camera traps near Curahuasi. The group then set the van on fire. SUTRAN, the Superintendencia de Transporte Terrestre de Personas, Carga y Mercancias, reported five of the eight were injured, one of whom, Rony Revilla Bravo, later died at a hospital. In another incident in Cusco that same day, a group of residents began pelting a SUTRAN van with bricks and rocks as it began to set up an automated speed trap.
Vigilantes in Perranarworthal, England, used power tools on Wednesday to cut down a pair of speed cameras on the A39. In Bordighera, Italy, foes of automated ticketing decorated a speed camera on the Via Madonna della Ruota with bright yellow spraypaint days before the device was scheduled to begin issuing automated citations.
In Estourmel, France, thick blue paint covered the lens of the speed camera on the RD643 last week. On Monday October 9, red spraypaint blinded a pair of speed cameras located on the RD958 in Castelsarrasin and La Ville-Dieu-du-Temple. On Saturday, October 7, it was blue and yellow paint that obscured the lenses of the automated ticketing machine on the RD471 in Coubert.
In Heuchelheim, Germany, the speed camera on the B429 had its lenses smashed on Tuesday. Similarly, on Sunday, October 8, a pair of speed cameras on Niederbieger Strasse in Weingarten were smashed with a hammer and an unidentified liquid poured inside, according to police reports.