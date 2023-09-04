France, Germany, Italy, UK Ticketing Cameras Slashed

9/4/2023France, Germany, Italy, UK Ticketing Cameras Slashed
Speed cameras in France, Germany and Italy were disabled last week as London, England, motorists fought back against congestion charging cameras.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
UK vigilantes continued to take action to stop the expansion of the "ultra low emission zone" (ULEZ) tax to cover all of London. In the town of Orpington, 14 out of 16 newly installed cameras were blinded with red paint on Tuesday, the first day that the new £12.50 (US $16) tax was imposed. The group called Blade Runners have already disabled over 200 ULEZ cameras in the city.
On Wednesday, a man in Bous, Germany, was so angered by a mobile speed camera trap on Hohenstrasse that he stopped to complain to the two employees monitoring the fully automated device. Unsatisfied, the man proceeded to tear apart the photo enforcement equipment, doing an estimated 20,000 euros (US $21,750) in damage, according to police. On the previous day, unknown vigilantes trashed the speed camera on Nalhofstrasse in Extertal.
In Casale sul Sile, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday grabbed the speed camera that had been operating on Via Peschiere. A highly profitable speed camera on the SS33 in Arona went up in flames on the previous day.
In Drome, France, on Friday, a pair of speed cameras on the RD93 were disabled by vigilantes. The device outside Luc-en-Diois was set on fire, while the one in the town of Die was spraypainted grey with messages opposing President Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday, the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the ring road in Fougeres was cut down and set on fire. On Tuesday, the mobile speed camera that had been issuing automated tickets on the RN31 in Trosly-Breuil was blinded with pink spraypaint. On the same day, black paint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD743 in Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers. In Paroy, an unsuccessful attempt was made to torch the speed camera on the RD403 on Monday August 28. On Sunday, August 27, pink spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD968 in Thorey-en-Plaine.