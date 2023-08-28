Pushback Against Ticketing And Tax Cameras In Italy, UK

8/28/2023Pushback Against Ticketing And Tax Cameras In Italy, UK
ULEZ cameras in London, England, draw complaints while spraypaint eliminated photo radar trap in Italy.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Treviso, Italy, vigilantes on Saturday took out the speed camera on Via Peschiere in Casale sul Sile. Black spraypaint was used to blind the device that has already mailed out over a thousand automated citations.
In London, England, the pushback against Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) congestion taxes continues to grow. In past weeks, red and white stickers calling the devices "Spy Cams" have been used to thwart the devices' ability to track and tax drivers. A protest entitled "Stand Against the Great Betrayal" is scheduled for Downing Street at noon on Tuesday.