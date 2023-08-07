UK Congestion Cameras Slashed, German Cameras Sprayed

8/7/2023UK Congestion Cameras Slashed, German Cameras Sprayed
Hundreds of congestion tax cameras in London, England are being cut while speed cameras in Cyprus, France and Germany were blocked last week.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
A group of vigilantes in London, England, calling themselves "Blade Runners" have been disabling the ULEZ congestion tax cameras at a rate of a dozen per week. As reported by the London Evening Standard, seventeen of the devices have been grabbed or had their wiring slashed since July 21. The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) cameras are designed to issue automated tickets to motorists who fail to pay the £12.50 (US $16) charge for entering the city in a car that local politicians disfavor.
In Weingarten, Germany, on Sunday, opponents of automated ticketing took out a pair of speed cameras on Niederbieger Strasse, according to local police reports. In Crailsheim, vigilantes spraypainted the mobile speed camera on Kirchberger Strasse on Monday, July 31. Blue and black spraypaint decorated the speed camera on RD916 in Airion, France, blocking its ability to issue automated tickets shortly after its installation.
In Cyprus, officials are upset that vigilanets have been blocking photo radar vans by parking behind them. A large Facebook group has also been sharing the locations of hidden camera traps.