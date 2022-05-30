Speed Cameras Tilted, Trashed In Australia, France, The Netherlands

5/30/2022Speed Cameras Tilted, Trashed In Australia, France, The Netherlands
A speed camera in Western Australia failed to prevent an accident last week while cameras are disabled in France and The Netherlands.
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
In Belmont, Western Australia, a speed camera failed to prevent an accident on Wednesday and was destroyed as a result. According to Belmont Police, June Cheetah Wegener, 29, was driving a green Hyundai sedan that crashed into the automated ticketing equipment on the side of the road. The damage was estimated at $30,000.
In Nijmegen, The Netherlands, vigilantes on Tuesday toppled the pole-mounted speed camera on the S100 Energieweg. In Brazey-en-Plaine, France, the speed camera on the RD968 was blinded with fluorescent yellow spraypaint on Thursday. Pink paint was used to thwart the speed camera on the RD978 in Simard.