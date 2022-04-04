TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >Camera Enforcement > Speed Cameras > France, Germany: Speed Measuring Devices Damaged 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Germany: Speed Measuring Devices Damaged
Vigilantes disabled a half-dozen speed cameras last week in France and pelted one in Germany.

Speed camera burns on Reunion
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

In Rouffignac-de-Sigoules, France, on Sunday, vigilantes completely destroyed the speed camera on the RD933 by placing gasoline-filled tires around the device and setting them on fire. This particular photo radar unit has been a frequent target of attack. In Friville-Escarbotin on Thursday, the speed camera on the RD925 was blinded with black spraypaint. The message ACAB (an English acronym for "all cops are bastards") was added to the side. In Dourlers, the speed camera on the RN2 was cut down and smashed on Sunday, March 27. The device had only been in place for five days before being taken out. One day earlier, vigilantes on Reunion, an island in East Africa, burned the speed camera in Pierrefonds.

In Solms, Germany, on March 26, a paving stone and beer bottles were thrown at a radar speed sign, and the device's power cord was severed, according to local police.



Related News
France, Germany: Speed Measuring Devices Damaged

Ohio Supreme Court Repels Law School Graduate Attack On Speed Cameras

Texas Homeowners Association Deploys A Speed Camera

Photo Radar Unrest Spreads In France, Germany, Italy

President Biden Signs Federal Speed Camera Subsidy Bill




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com