TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Washington, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Foiled 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Washington, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Foiled
Strikes, spraypaint and fire prevented a handful of speed cameras from issuing tickets last week in Seattle, Washington, France, Germany and Italy.

Decorated Italian speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports

Concrete workers in Seattle, Washington, have foiled attempts to install speed cameras on 24th Avenue East by going on strike, citing complaints over wages and working conditions.

Vigilantes in Lamballe-Armor, France, on Wednesday disabled the speed camera on the RD791 by painting its lenses black. In Lolif, vigilantes cut down and burned the turret speed camera on the RD973 on Friday, February 4.

In San Donato Milanese, Italy, on Thursday, vigilantes knocked over the "Velo OK" brand speed camera on the Via Marignano and covered it with pastel green, purple and blue spraypaint. Another camera on the Via De Gasperi was likewise uprooted and spraypainted with a light blue shade of paint. In Lubeck, Germany, vigilantes glued cardboard to the speed camera on the B75 on Sunday, February 6, blinding the device.



Related News
Washington, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Foiled

Speed Camera Resistance Increases In Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, UK

DC, France, Italy, New Zealand: Speed Cameras Thrashed

Speed Cameras in Delaware, France, Germany, Italy Assaulted

Photo Radar Destroyed In New York, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com