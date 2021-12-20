TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > France, Germany: Photo Radar Units Disabled 
Print It Email It Tweet It

France, Germany: Photo Radar Units Disabled
Spraypaint and saws were used to take down photo radar devices in France and Germany last week.

Speed camera cut down
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
Vigilantes in La Neuvelle-les-Scey​, France, on Sunday cut down the the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RN19, dumping the device in a field on the side of the road. On Saturday, the turret speed camera on the RD50 in Pont-les-Moulins was blinded with bright green spraypaint. In Lillers, blue and green spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD943. On Wednesday, black spraypaint covered the speed camera on the RD1017 in Eterpigny, marking the twelfth time the device has been disabled. In Plemet, vigilantes smashed the lens of the speed camera on the RN164 with a sledgehammer on Monday, December 13. Fresh from being repaired, the turret speed camera on the Rue Gabriel Peri in L'Arbresle was covered in blue paint on Saturday, December 11.

In Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany, vigilantes on Monday, December 13, grabbed a traffic counting device that also was used to measure the speed of passing motorists.



Related News
France, Germany: Photo Radar Units Disabled

Speed Camera Sabotage Across Europe And The Middle East

Speed Cameras Hassled, Destroyed In France, Netherlands, UK

Yellow Vest Movement Returns To Destroy Speed Cameras In France

Australia, France, Germany, Italy, UK: Speed Cameras Disresected, Disabled




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com