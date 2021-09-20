TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > Illinois, Italy, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Slammed, Swiped 
Print It Email It Tweet It

Illinois, Italy, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Slammed, Swiped
Vigilantes around the world last week took out a handful of speed cameras.

Audi A5 hits speed camera
By Richard Diamond/Staff Reports
A vigilante swiped the red light camera from the intersection of North Cicero Avenue and West Lawrence Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, on September 5. The same device has been grabbed at least two other times, most recently in June.

In Mettmann, Germany, on Wednesday, the speed camera on the Berghausener Strasse failed to prevent an accident. A silver Audi A5 driven by a 21-year-old veered onto the side of the road where the pole of a speed camera caused serious damage to the car. The automated ticketing machine was not damaged. In Tolmezzo, Italy, vigilantes knocked over the "Velo OK" speed camera on the SS52 on September 13.

On Saturday, the speed camera on the RD1083 in Saint-Paul-de-Varax, France, was blinded with black and green spraypaint. On the same day in the South American French department of French Guiana, vigilantes used burning tires to destroy the speed camera on the RN1 in Macouria.



Related News
Illinois, Italy, France, Germany: Speed Cameras Slammed, Swiped

France, Germany, Spain, UK: Speed Cameras Attacked

Speed Camera In Fatal New Zealand Accident, Cameras Attacked In Europe

France, Germany: Speed Camera Attacks Heat Up

Dutch, French Speed Cameras Attacked




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | About Us | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com