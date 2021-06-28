French Speed Cameras Burn, Italian Camera Smashed

6/28/2021French Speed Cameras Burn, Italian Camera Smashed
Vigilantes in France and Italy last week sabotaged a handful of speed cameras.
On Friday, patriotic opponents of speed cameras in France painted an automated ticketing machine on the RD1314 in Neufchatel-en-Bray in the colors of the French flag. Around the same time, vigilantes in Nantes used tires to fuel the fire that burned a pair of speed cameras on the ring road at the Porte des Sornieres, and the Porte de Reze. On Tuesday, the speed camera on the RD338 in Beaujolais was also set ablaze, but the device suffered light damage with the message "thieving government" scrawled on its side. On June 21, tires were also used to incinerate the speed cameras on the RD1084 in Meximieux and the RD22 in Chalamont.
In Forlì del Sannio, Italy, a man was driving on the SS652 when he saw a mobile speed camera. He pulled over and smashed the device into the ground. In Casarza Ligure, a twenty-year-old student was seen damaging a speed camera by tearing away its warning stickers on June 19.