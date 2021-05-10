TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
Home >The Revolt > Camera Destruction > A Few More French Speed Cameras Knocked Out 
Print It Email It Tweet It

A Few More French Speed Cameras Knocked Out
Three French speed cameras were burned last week, and one was blinded by spraypaint.

Burned speed camera
Vigilantes in France slowed their assault on automated ticketing machines last week. In Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean, vigilantes on Saturday torched the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera in Le Moule. The device was completely destroyed.

On May 3, vigilantes burned the speed camera on the A16 in Saint-Inglevert. On the day before that, the speed camera that had just been destroyed a week prior on the RN102 in Aubignas was cut down and set ablaze again. In Arcon, orange spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD437.



Related News
A Few More French Speed Cameras Knocked Out

Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Thwarted

Italian Speed Cameras Foiled, German Operators Thrashed

France, Italy: Speed Cameras Cause Accident, Revenue

France, Germany, Italy: Outbreak Of Spraypaint And Fire Sabotages Speed Cameras




View Main Topics:

Get Email Updates
Subscribe with Google
Subscribe via RSS or E-Mail

Back To Front Page


Front Page | Get Updates | Site Map | News Archive | Search | RSS Feed
TheNewspaper.com: Driving politics		 TheNewspaper.com