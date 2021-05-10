A Few More French Speed Cameras Knocked Out

5/10/2021A Few More French Speed Cameras Knocked Out
Three French speed cameras were burned last week, and one was blinded by spraypaint.
Vigilantes in France slowed their assault on automated ticketing machines last week. In Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean, vigilantes on Saturday torched the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera in Le Moule. The device was completely destroyed.
On May 3, vigilantes burned the speed camera on the A16 in Saint-Inglevert. On the day before that, the speed camera that had just been destroyed a week prior on the RN102 in Aubignas was cut down and set ablaze again. In Arcon, orange spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD437.