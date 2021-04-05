TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
France, Germany: Speed Cameras Disruption
French and German vigilantes last week disabled a handful of speed cameras with fire and spraypaint.

Torched French speed camera
In Ludwigsburg, Germany, vigilantes on March 28 disabled the speed camera stationed on Markgroninger Strasse by spraying it with orange paint, Polizeiprasidium Ludwigsburg reported.

Vigilantes on Easter Sunday eliminated the speed camera on the RD517A in Vaulx-en-Velin, France. The device was set on fire just three days after it had been installed. In Breville-sur-Mer, the speed camera on the RD971 was blinded with black spraypaint on Tuesday, just days after it had been installed. On March 27, vigilantes torched the speed camera on the RD926 in Argentan. On March 25, the speed camera on the RD943 in Brienon-sur-Armancon was destroyed by fire.



