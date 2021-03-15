TheNewspaper.com: Driving Politics
France: A Few Speed Cameras Disabled
A quiet week in France saw only a handful of speed cameras toppled, torched and spraypainted.

Burned Lempaut speed camera
Vigilantes in Vaucluse, France, on Friday blinded the speed camera on the RN7 by covering its lens with red spraypaint. The latest attack marks the fifteenth time this camera has been disabled since 2019. On March 6, vigilantes cut down the pole-mounted "turret" style speed camera on the RD618 in Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines. In Bliesbruck, purple spraypaint was used to blind the speed camera on the RD662. In Lempaut, the turret speed camera on the RD622 was roasted beyond recognition.



