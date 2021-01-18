European Speed Cameras Face Trouble

1/18/2021European Speed Cameras Face Trouble
Spain admits speed camera issued 15,844 bogus tickets. Vigilantes took out cameras in Belgium, France and Italy last week.
Spain's transportation department, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), announced its decision to cancel 15,844 speed camera fines along with the associated points that were applied to drivers' licenses. The camera on the A-66 highway toward Leon was ticketing cars driving over 90km/h (56 MPH) when the speed limit was actually 120km/h (75 MPH). A consumer rights group, La Union de Consumidores, noted that the DGT was aware of the problem years ago as a motorist won a court case on the issue on March 6, 2018.
Vigilantes in Belgium set fire to a pair of speed cameras on Saturday. The laser-based photo radar device on the Theo Lambertlaan in Anderlecht was damaged along with another camera in Laken. In Bockhorst, Germany, vigilantes wrapped a pair of speed cameras on the B401 with duct tape, thwarting their ability to issue automated tickets. Local police spokesman Corinna Maatje issued the announcement on Wednesday even though the attack took place around January 6. In Bitonto, Italy, the orange "Velo OK" brand speed camera on the Via Traetta that had only recently destroyed was restored on Wednesday before being downed for a third time on Thursday.
On Wednesday, vigilantes in Gournay-en-Bray, France, scorched the transformer of the speed camera on the RD915 by setting fire to a bale of hay. In Proyart, the speed camera on the RD1029 was blinded with spraypaint for the twenty-first time in three years. This time, the shade chosen was black. On January 10, the speed camera on the RD783 in Concarneau was destroyed by fire.